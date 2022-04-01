Breaking Down Oregon State Football's Pro Day
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team holding its annual pro day on Thursday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete breakdown of the results...
MORE: Beavers To Add New Video Board | Nuggets From OSU's 7th Practice | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Day 7 | A Closer Look at OSU's Running Back Offers | MBB: Beavers Add 2022 PG Jordan Pope
With representatives from 30 NFL teams in attendance, a group of seven Beavers participated in Oregon State’s annual pro day at the Valley Sports Performance Center and the Truax Indoor Center. The Beavers that participated were:
RB BJ Baylor
WR Trevon Bradford
DB Elijah Jones
OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray
OL Nous Keobounnam
ILB Avery Roberts
TE Teagan Quitoriano
Baylor, Bradford, Hughes-Murray, and Jones participated in every drill offered, which started out inside the Valley Sports Performance center with bench and vertical, before transitioning to the field portion for long jump, 20-yard shuttle, 40-yard dash, three-cone, and field drills.
Keobounnam just did measurements and bench, Quitoriano and Roberts did everything except bench.
“I just feel blessed,” said a smiling Hughes-Murray, who had a decent sized cheering section from the over-100 spectators who watched over the event from the sideline. “This just feels like something I’ve been working toward my whole life, this is just one of those steps along the way. I’m so thankful.”
Hughes-Murray, though, sounded relieved that he could finally take a brief break from his diet after he left the complex. “I’m about to go get me a burger RIGHT NOW,” he said with a laugh.
“The biggest thing I’ve taken away is to just let it loose,” Quitoriano said, who got to compete at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis back in the first week of March. “I always planned on doing (both the combine and pro day), I wanted to play well here for the last time and show my skills. (I just) wanted to have fun out there really.”
Quitoriano, Baylor, and Bradford all caught passes from senior QB Tristan Gebbia (who was not formally participating in pro day) during the field drills, running a range of short, intermediate, and deep routes.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news