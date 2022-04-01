Breaking Down Oregon State Football's Pro Day

With the Oregon State football team holding its annual pro day on Thursday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete breakdown of the results...

With representatives from 30 NFL teams in attendance, a group of seven Beavers participated in Oregon State’s annual pro day at the Valley Sports Performance Center and the Truax Indoor Center. The Beavers that participated were:

RB BJ Baylor

WR Trevon Bradford

DB Elijah Jones

OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray

OL Nous Keobounnam

ILB Avery Roberts

TE Teagan Quitoriano

Baylor, Bradford, Hughes-Murray, and Jones participated in every drill offered, which started out inside the Valley Sports Performance center with bench and vertical, before transitioning to the field portion for long jump, 20-yard shuttle, 40-yard dash, three-cone, and field drills.

Keobounnam just did measurements and bench, Quitoriano and Roberts did everything except bench.

“I just feel blessed,” said a smiling Hughes-Murray, who had a decent sized cheering section from the over-100 spectators who watched over the event from the sideline. “This just feels like something I’ve been working toward my whole life, this is just one of those steps along the way. I’m so thankful.”

Hughes-Murray, though, sounded relieved that he could finally take a brief break from his diet after he left the complex. “I’m about to go get me a burger RIGHT NOW,” he said with a laugh.

“The biggest thing I’ve taken away is to just let it loose,” Quitoriano said, who got to compete at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis back in the first week of March. “I always planned on doing (both the combine and pro day), I wanted to play well here for the last time and show my skills. (I just) wanted to have fun out there really.”