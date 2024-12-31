Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Pilots In OT

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cardiologists may not recommend watching Oregon State women's basketball games, but Beaver Nation won't be stopping anytime soon after the Beavs went to overtime for the second straight game and handed Portland its first loss 76-72 on the road.

The Beavers once again got a late comeback, trailing 60-54 before Kelsey Rees helped OSU storm back into the game. A personal 4-0 run paired with the game-tying basket later in the frame to help push the Beavs into OT.

The senior post had her second-straight career-high with 24 points and added 12 rebounds for the double-double. Rees scored 12 of the Beavers' 24 points between the fourth quarter and overtime.

Catarina Ferreira did all the little things in the extra period: pulling down rebounds while surrounded by Pilots, hitting free throws and taking charges. She finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for her own double-double.

The Beavers made it to overtime in large part due to Kennedie Shuler. In the face of Portland's havoc-wreaking press, Shuler was calm and composed. The sophomore scored eight points with five rebounds and five assists while drawing eight fouls.

Shuler and fellow vet AJ Marotte were steadying presences for the Beavs early in the contest. Marotte was herself throughout the game. The senior hit mid-range jumpers, tutored younger teammates and scored 14 points.

Ally Schimel led the team in plus-minus for the second straight game with a +12 mark. The freshman guard pulled down four rebounds and scored two points in 29 minutes.

The Beavers return home for the first time since December 15 on Thursday. OSU tips off against Loyola Marymount at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

