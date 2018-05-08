BeaversEdge.com

There were a lot of highlights to go around tonight. Here's some of our favorite hits and strikeouts and one double play from the 10-0 win. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/vl4CArLtL3

EUGENE, Ore. – An eight-run sixth inning sent third-ranked Oregon State to a 10-0 win over Oregon Tuesday night at PK Park. The game was the finale of the five-game 2017-18 Civil War Series, presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota Dealers.

The win pushed Oregon State (36-7-1 overall) to a season sweep of Oregon. The Beavers have swept the Ducks in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1922 and 1923, and in the process, have won nine straight in the series after going 4-0 in 2017.

Oregon State sent 14 batters to the plate in the eight-run sixth, which marks a season-best in both categories. Cadyn Grenier, Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman all drove in two runs in the frame, with Tyler Malone and Troy Claunch accounting for one apiece.

Nick Madrigal had opened the game’s scoring with a RBI double in the fifth. Michael Gretler capped the game’s scoring with a solo home run in the eighth, his fifth round-tripper of the season.

Christian Chamberlain made his second start of the season and was sharp, holding Oregon to one hit – a single in the fifth – in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one; however, he did not figure in the decision.

The win went to reliever Brandon Eisert, who came on in the fifth and forced Oregon to strand a runner at third. He worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He is now 4-3 on the year.

Madrigal and Malone led Oregon State with three hits apiece. Grenier, Rutschman, Gretler and Steven Kwan all finished with two. The 19 hits tied for the most hits in a game against Oregon since the Ducks re-instated their program in 2009. That previous 19-hit game came earlier this season in a 12-5 win.

Cullen Kafka started for Oregon (22-24), and allowed four hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings. He was charged with the loss and stands at 3-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State returns home Friday to begin a three-game series with No. 2 Stanford at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

The Sixth

Oregon State sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth inning, scoring a season-best eight runs. The Beavers tallied nine hits, with eight of nine batters recording at least one – Nick Madrigal was the lone batter without one due to a walk. The half inning lasted 45 minutes.



Select Company

Cadyn Grenier extended his hit streak to 20 games in the third inning, joining select company. The Beavers with hit streaks of 20 or more since 1977 are:

Jeff Brauning, 31 games, 1989

Larry Vladic, 22 games, 1990

Pete Rowe, 22 games, 1977

Aaron Mathews, 21 games, 2004

Brian Barden, 21 games, 2000

Cadyn Grenier, 20 games, 2018

Cole Gillespie, 20 games, 2006

Jacoby Ellsbury, 20 games, 2005

Jeff Brauning, 20 games, 1988

Tim Lambert, 20 games, 1986

Mickey Riley, 20 games, 1983

Nine Straight

The win marked Oregon State’s ninth straight over the Ducks dating back to 2017. It’s one shy of equaling the program-record 10 wins versus Oregon from 1922-24.

Speaking Of 1922

The Beavers have now swept two consecutive seasons over the Ducks, to get to that 9-0 mark. Oregon State hadn’t swept back-to-back seasons since 1922 and ’23, going 8-0. By comparison, Oregon has never swept back-to-back seasons from the Beavers.

In 2018

In going 5-0 versus Oregon this season, the Beavers finished with 57 hits, batting .329 with 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Conversely, Oregon State held Oregon to 22 hits (.148) with five doubles and a home run. OSU’s staff ERA was 1.40.