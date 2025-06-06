Oregon State Baseball's Late Rally Lifts Beavers Past Florida State In 10

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – AJ Singer drove home Gavin Turley on a one-out single in the 10th inning to cap an Oregon State comeback in the Beavers’ 5-4 win over Florida State in front of 4,378 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Aiva Arquette doubled to open the inning, and Turley reached on an infield single. Wilson Weber was intentionally walked and after Trent Caraway reached on a fielder’s choice, Singer stepped to the plate for his fifth at bat of the day. He proceeded to single on the first pitch he saw from reliever John Abraham to end the game.

Singer’s game-winner was made possible by clutch hitting in the ninth to overcome a 4-1 deficit. Weber doubled to open the inning, then, after two outs by the Seminoles (41-15), Bryce Hubbard pinch hit and walked. Dallas Macias singled to right and then Weber scored on a wild pitch. That brought up Jacob Krieg, who battled to a 2-2 count before singling in a pair to tie the game.

The Beavers (46-13-1) tallied 13 hits off three Florida State pitchers, which included five doubles. Weber had two while Arquette, Singer and Krieg posted two hits apiece.

Dax Whitney started for the Beavers and struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings of work, scattering four hits and a run. He gave way to Nelson Keljo, who worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs. AJ Hutcheson pitched 1 2/3 innings before giving way to Kellan Oakes, who worked a scoreless 10th to improve to 4-0 on the year.

Joey Volini started for Florida State and held the Beavers to seven hits and a run in 6 2/3 innings. Abraham took the loss after allowing three hits and a run in 1 3/ inning.

Next Up

The teams play the second game of the Super Regional Saturday at 6:06 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Oregon State Notes

• Florida State scored first. It was just the 14th time this season an opponent scored first. The Beavers are now 6-7-1 when an opponent scores first.

• Dax Whitney finished in double-figure strikeouts for the fifth time this season. He has 111 on his career.

• Whitney has 22 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings in the postseason. The righty has scattered eight hits and three runs – 2.53 earned run average - with four walks in those 10 2/3 innings.

• The crowd of 4,378 was the 12th of more than 4,000 at home for the Beavers this season.

• Oregon State has now totaled 96,717 fans at home over 25 dates, an average of 3,869 per game. That ranks 19th nationally and No. 1 on the West Coast.

• The Beavers improved to 1-12 when trailing into the ninth inning this season and 6-79 under Mitch Canham.

• OSU saw its home run streak snapped at eight games.

• The Beavers struck out 15 and have now done so 623 times this season. Oregon State is six shy of breaking the single-season record of 628 set in 2022.

• OSU improved to 50-5 at home since the start of the 2024 season.

• The Beavers improved to 17-4-1 when wearing their black uniforms.

• OSU is 7-3 in one-run games and 13-5 in contests decided by two runs or less.

• The game marked just the third to go extra innings this season, with OSU now 2-0-1. The Beavers are 8-6-1 in extra-inning games under Canham.

OSU Athletics