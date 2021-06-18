Oregon State Spring Analysis: Defensive Backs

After showing flashes of improved play in 2020, the Oregon State secondary will be looking to take a sizable step forward in 2021.

When head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff arrived following the 2017 season, the issues on defense were paramount, but most notably, the lack of depth and talent in the secondary and defensive line were chief amongst the issues.

Specifically focusing on the secondary, simply put, the Beavers weren't in a position personnel-wise to be able to defend opposing Pac-12 receivers consistently for the first couple of years of the Smith tenure.

The Beavers didn't have a ton of Pac-12-level DB talent at the time and you knew it would be a process as the team worked in several new cycles of recruits and coached the guys up, trying to get to the point where I think the group is currently.

As a whole, the secondary looked faster, stronger, and more fundamentally sound than where they were a season ago and I attribute that to the work ethic this group put in during the offseason.

Among the most impressive aspects about the secondary, this spring was the sizable increase in vocal communication and side-to-side speed and tackling.

Unlike previous seasons where the depth and talent in the room were top-heavy at best, now the Beavers boast a room where they could theoretically go eight or nine deep with little drop-off.

Whereas the Beavers perhaps wouldn't be all in-sync in the back end in previous campaigns, it really seems like there's a big care factor from everyone in the room to be significantly better this season, and that's exactly what this defense needs...