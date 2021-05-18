Oregon State Football Spring Analysis: Tight Ends

One of the position groups on the roster that brought back its entire unit from a season ago, tight end figures to be one of the greatest areas of strength for the Oregon State football team in 2021.

Armed by veterans Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave, and flanked by up and comers Jake Overman and Tommy Spencer, this unit is looking very good heading into fall camp, and ultimately the 2021 season.

We've been saying for a couple of years now that the Beavers were steadily starting to become the envy of the other 11 Pac-12 schools as far as their collection of tight end talent goes, and this might be the year we see it all come together.



If the Beavers can get consistent quarterback play, this group should thrive as they've got four guys who are massive targets in the receiving game.

While it's safe to assume that Quitoriano and Musgrave will get the lions' share of the snaps now that they're both chock-full of experience, don't count out Overman & Spencer as being guys who could get into the mix as both flashed some good things during spring ball.

Overall, there's no question this is one of Oregon State's most prized position groups heading into the season. Qutioriano & Musgrave are capable of being one of the most dominant 1-2 punches in the conference, and the depth behind them is solid.

Look for this unit to have a big 2021 campaign...