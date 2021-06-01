Oregon State Football Spring Analysis: Quarterback

With 2020 starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia on the shelf due to an injury, and the depth at the position being a little thin in the wake of departures, three Oregon State quarterbacks (Chance Nolan, Ben Gulbranson, & Sam Vidlak) handled all the reps during the spring session.

Nolan, who entered spring as the most experienced quarterback based on time in the system, got the first crack at running with the first team and did a solid job throughout as he showcased the skillset that is very unique to him. Being able to make plays with his legs makes Nolan an intriguing option and if he's able to tighten up his accuracy and decision making, he'll be in a good spot.

Gulbranson, who briefly made an appearance in the final game of the season last year, had himself a very impressive spring as he climbed up the depth chart and was splitting reps with Nolan with the first-team offense in quick order. He's a little short on experience as he's played in just one collegiate game, but his talent is undeniable and that's what's enough to get him into the mix.

Vidlak, who entered the mix as an early enrollee, went through some growing pains of a first-year college player but flashed moments of being really special, giving credence to the notion that he's going to be a really nice player for this squad in a couple of seasons.

Overall, I thought that all three quarterbacks really rose to the occasion and delivered throughout spring. The three guys each had a lot of reps during the session and those will prove invaluable to each as the coaching staff begins to put the pieces together behind the scenes in advance of the start of the season.

Heading into fall camp, it's going to be really interesting to see how this quarterback battle plays out. With Gebbia re-entering the fold, and Nolan & Gulbranson going stride for stride throughout spring, it sets up a three-man race between now and the start of the 2021 season that is going to be a must-watch.