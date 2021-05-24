Oregon State Football Spring Analysis: Wide Receiver

If the 2021 spring session taught us anything about Oregon State's receiving corps heading into the season, it's that they're as deep and talented as they've been in the Jonathan Smith era.

While the Beavers dealt with some minor injuries that kept guys like Trevon Bradford, Makiya Tongue, Tyjon Lindsey, Tre'Shaun Harrison, & Jesiah Irish out for parts of spring, it allowed some of the younger guys to get some run, and that yielded exciting results.

Zeriah Beason, Champ Flemings, Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, & Trevor Pope were tasked with playing a lot of reps this spring, and all rose to the occasion, further showcasing just how deep this unit could go.

Obviously, there are only a few starting spots, but offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren noted that the team feels really good about being able to go six or seven deep in the rotation, and with the results this spring, it's hard to argue.

Whether it was Flemings making the routine plays, Beason breaking through his glass ceiling, or Gould, Bolden, & Pope flashing at various moments, the talent of the group didn't necessarily drop off just because the veterans were on the sidelines.

While the receiving unit had to work through low numbers throughout spring, they'll be fully healthy heading into fall camp and that's where the real challenge lies.

There's a lot of talent in this room, perhaps more starting-caliber guys than there are spots, so it's going to be really interesting to see how Lindgren & receivers coach Kefense Hynson handle the rotations and depth chart.