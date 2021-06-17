Oregon State Pitcher Jake Mulholland Named All-Region

FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021, with code VISITS2021

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland has been named to the American Baseball Coaches (ABCA) All-West Region First Team, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the third postseason honor for Mulholland, who is one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year honor. He was also selected as an All-Pac-12 First Team honoree.

Mulholland completed his Oregon State career at the Fort Worth Regional and ended the 2021 season with a 2-2 record, 3.03 earned run average and 13 saves, which is tied for the Pac-12 Conference lead. He struck out 25 in 32 2/2 innings while holding opponents to a .198 batting average.

Mulholland, who hails from Snohomish, Wash., ended his OSU career with 121 appearances and a 14-10 record with a 2.53 ERA. He saved a school-record 43 games, which is tied for ninth-most in NCAA Division I history.

By being named an all-region first-team selection, Mulholland is now eligible for All-America honors. The 2021 ABCA All-American teams will be announced on Saturday.

OSU Athletics