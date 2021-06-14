Oregon State Spring Analysis: Inside Linebackers

One of the most talented position groups on the roster, the inside linebackers had themselves a very productive spring session despite the absence of starter Avery Roberts.

Roberts, the Pac-12's leading tackler in 2020, only was able to participate in individual workouts as he continued to rehab from his broken arm suffered in OSU's penultimate game of the season.

Luckily, the Beavers had the conference's No. 2 tackler in Omar Speights to lean on as the veteran presence.

With Speights leading the way, Jack Colletto filling in seamlessly alongside, and Kyrei Fisher, Junior Walling, & Michael Erhart providing key depth from behind, the inside 'backer group only continued to grow and get better as spring progressed.

With Roberts now at full health and penciled to reclaim his place alongside Speights, the Beavers find themselves in a very fortuitous position from a depth standpoint.

At the top, they've arguably got the top tandem in the Pac-12, then behind them, you've built up a solid collection of depth with guys who would be capable of holding their own and then some if needed.

This is one of the Beavers' most talent-rich areas on the roster, and I'm expecting them to the backbone of a defensive resurgence this season...