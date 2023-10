PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

All the highlights and social media from Oregon State's 36-24 win over UCLA!

MORE: WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Win Over UCLA | WATCH: OSU Breaks Down Win Over UCLA | RECAP - Beavers Move To 6-1

Stay tuned for all the BeaversEdge postgame content to come!