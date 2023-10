PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, tight end Jack Velling, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and defensive back Akili Arnold following the 36-24 win over UCLA!

MORE: WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Win Over UCLA | Highlights + Social Media Reactions | RECAP - Beavers Move To 6-1