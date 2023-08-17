Here’s everything you need to know...

Oregon State football was back at the Prothro practice fields for day No. 13 of fall camp on Thursday afternoon and BeaversEdge was on-hand for the entirety!

- True freshman receiver Zach Card was extremely busy today, working at various points with the 1st and 2nd team rotations… He’s got great hands, lightning-quick speed, and makes really good catches when the ball is thrown his way. Definitely a freshman to keep an eye on and I think he’ll factor into the rotation…

- The Beavers worked heavily on kickoff and punting packages today, emphasizing the blocking aspect of each. They went full speed, but special teams coordinator Jake Cookus made sure to emphasize the importance of proper blocking… Silas Bolden handled the kick/punt return duties, while Josh Green handled the punts and a machine handled the kickoffs.

- Aidan Chiles, while largely inaccurate downfield again, wasn’t the only quarterback...

FIRST TEAM

QB: DJ Uiagalelei

RB: Isaiah Newell

LT: Jacob Strand

LG: Heneli Bloomfield

C: Jake Levengood

RG: Tanner Miller

RT: Taliese Fuaga

TE: Jack Velling

TE: Riley Sharp / Jake Overman

WR: Zach Card

WR: Silas Bolden

