Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 13: Depth Chart Beginning To Show
EDGE25 PROMO - Get A Full Year Of BeaversEdge Premium For JUST $25!
Oregon State football was back at the Prothro practice fields for day No. 13 of fall camp on Thursday afternoon and BeaversEdge was on-hand for the entirety!
Here’s everything you need to know...
MORE: WATCH: OSU Defense Talks Day 13 | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Day 13 | Opponent Preview: UCLA | Fall Camp Nuggets Day 12: Beavers Dial Up The Competition | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 12 | FALL CAMP HQ
- True freshman receiver Zach Card was extremely busy today, working at various points with the 1st and 2nd team rotations… He’s got great hands, lightning-quick speed, and makes really good catches when the ball is thrown his way. Definitely a freshman to keep an eye on and I think he’ll factor into the rotation…
- The Beavers worked heavily on kickoff and punting packages today, emphasizing the blocking aspect of each. They went full speed, but special teams coordinator Jake Cookus made sure to emphasize the importance of proper blocking… Silas Bolden handled the kick/punt return duties, while Josh Green handled the punts and a machine handled the kickoffs.
- Aidan Chiles, while largely inaccurate downfield again, wasn’t the only quarterback...
READ THE FULL REPORT HERE - Not a subscriber? EDGE25 PROMO - Get A Full Year Of BeaversEdge Premium For JUST $25!
FIRST TEAM
QB: DJ Uiagalelei
RB: Isaiah Newell
LT: Jacob Strand
LG: Heneli Bloomfield
C: Jake Levengood
RG: Tanner Miller
RT: Taliese Fuaga
TE: Jack Velling
TE: Riley Sharp / Jake Overman
WR: Zach Card
WR: Silas Bolden
... To read the entire nugget report, including the first-team defense, full second-team rotations, and more in-depth analysis, CLICK HERE
Not yet a subscriber? EDGE25 PROMO - Get A Full Year Of BeaversEdge Premium For JUST $25!
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson