The start of one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory for the Oregon State football team begins in less than three weeks and BeaversEdge is your go-to home for all coverage of Jonathan Smith's squad this season!

The Beavers are fresh off a 10-3 campaign a season ago and will be looking to compete for the Pac-12 Championship here in 2023!

All that said, NOW IS THE TIME to join the BeaversEdge.com family where we discuss, analyze, and live and breathe everything Oregon State 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!

SIGN UP FOR A NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION today using the PROMO CODE EDGE25 and YOU'LL SAVE 75% off your first-year membership! That's a full year's subscription for $25 and you won't find a deal all year that saves you more money!

***CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER***

Here's a sampling of what you'll get with your subscription:

* COMPLETE FALL CAMP COVERAGE - BeaversEdge has been at every fall camp practice and has the exclusive scoop and video for our premium subscribers!

* Access to The Dam Board, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State fans as well as the BeaversEdge.com staff. The BeaversEdge staff is here to answer your questions and keep the conversation flowing! We have a passionate and knowledgeable fanbase and would love to add you to our family!

* In-depth analytics -- BeaversEdge.com and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. This is an absolute game-changer for coverage of Oregon State football! We break down the game in detail via PFF Sundays after games and you don't want to miss this exclusive coverage...

* WEEKLY PODCASTS Featuring BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter & writer T.J. Mathewson! Recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley also jumps on the podcast to add the recruiting low-down!

* The Rivals FanCast -- MAKE YOUR RECRUITING PREDICTIONS! RivalsFanCast is where recruiting experts and you, the most avid college football fans, forecast the school to which the top prospects will sign. See where your predictions stack up against Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Brenden Slaughter, and other BeaversEdge subscribers!

* Dedicated team coverage -- BeaversEdge is at every Oregon State football practice and has the complete scoop via practice reports, video breakdowns, exclusive video interviews and content, and much more! The best experience at BeaversEdge is to be a premium subscriber!

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State's commitments -- tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.

* All that, plus access to our staff at BeaversEdge.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.

***CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER*** PROMO CODE EDGE25