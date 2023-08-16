Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 12: Beavers Dial Up The Competition
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
On one final 100-degree day in Corvallis, Oregon State took to the newly renovated Reser stadium for a mock scrimmage (not a true scrimmage, but the roster was split down the middle) and practice No. 12 of fall camp.
Here’s everything that happened...
MORE: WATCH: Offense Talks Day 12 | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Day 11 | Day 11 Nuggets: Anthony Gould Shines | FALL CAMP HQ | Depth Chart Prediction: Offense | Who is OSU's Most Underrated Commit
- The competition was really ramped up today, the two sides (orange and black) were talking a lot of trash as the battles of the mock scrimmage wore on throughout practice.
- Atticus Sappington went 1/2 on kicks, making from 35 and missing from 55. I don’t think Everett Hayes kicked during live reps.
- Zach Card flashed some deep ball skills off a 50-yard toss from DJ Uiagalelei, running right under that rainbow of a throw down the near sideline while skating to keep both of his feet in.
READ THE full report, including a player who went live 11-on-11 for the first time...
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Joe Golden
DL: Sione Lolohea
DL: James Rawls
OLB: John McCartan
ILB: Calvin Hart Jr.
ILB: John Miller
DB: Jaden Robinson
DB: Ryan Cooper Jr.
DB: Akili Arnold
DB: Jack Kane
DB: Tyrice Ivy Jr.
... To read the entire nugget report, including the first-team offense, full second-team rotations, and more in-depth analysis, CLICK HERE
Not yet a subscriber? PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @RivalsDylanCC
• Subscribe to our YouTube.