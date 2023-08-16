On one final 100-degree day in Corvallis, Oregon State took to the newly renovated Reser stadium for a mock scrimmage (not a true scrimmage, but the roster was split down the middle) and practice No. 12 of fall camp.

- The competition was really ramped up today, the two sides (orange and black) were talking a lot of trash as the battles of the mock scrimmage wore on throughout practice.

- Atticus Sappington went 1/2 on kicks, making from 35 and missing from 55. I don’t think Everett Hayes kicked during live reps.

- Zach Card flashed some deep ball skills off a 50-yard toss from DJ Uiagalelei, running right under that rainbow of a throw down the near sideline while skating to keep both of his feet in.

READ THE full report, including a player who went live 11-on-11 for the first time...

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Joe Golden

DL: Sione Lolohea

DL: James Rawls

OLB: John McCartan

ILB: Calvin Hart Jr.

ILB: John Miller

DB: Jaden Robinson

DB: Ryan Cooper Jr.

DB: Akili Arnold

DB: Jack Kane

DB: Tyrice Ivy Jr.

... To read the entire nugget report, including the first-team offense, full second-team rotations, and more in-depth analysis, CLICK HERE

Not yet a subscriber? PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!