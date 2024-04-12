Oregon State Recruiting Primer: Offensive Line
After signing a trio of offensive lineman in their 2024 recruiting class in Jayden Tuia, Dylan Sikorski, and Adam Hawkes, the Oregon State coaching staff has been active in the 2025 recruiting cycle in offering offensive line prospects from around the country.
First-year offensive line coach Kyle DeVan is looking to make a splash in his first full recruiting cycle with the program and below BeaversEdge looks at names to know.
PROSPECTS TO WATCH
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news