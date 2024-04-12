After signing a trio of offensive lineman in their 2024 recruiting class in Jayden Tuia, Dylan Sikorski, and Adam Hawkes, the Oregon State coaching staff has been active in the 2025 recruiting cycle in offering offensive line prospects from around the country.

First-year offensive line coach Kyle DeVan is looking to make a splash in his first full recruiting cycle with the program and below BeaversEdge looks at names to know.