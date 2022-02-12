PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's February, so all eyes are on Peyton (CO) quarterback Brayden Dorman.

Why, you ask?

Well, February was the month that the four-star quarterback had pinned for his commitment, and the Beavers have been considered the favorites for months. More schools have entered the picture, Dorman has taken additional visits, but is his plan still to commit this month?

He talks about that, his relationship with Oregon State, and more with BeaversEdge.

