PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Sneak Peek At Sam Houston | Beavers Headed To Baton Rouge Regional | Inside The Dam: Updates On Key 2024 Recruits | Take Two: What Is OSU's Biggest Position Of Need In The Portal | Athlon Sports Preseason Picks

Oregon State sophomore running back Damien Martinez is one of the top returning RB's in the Pac-12 per PFF as Martinez's returning grade places him fourth amongst backs in the conference.

PFF, which assigns "grades" based on in-game performances, has Martinez in the high-quality grading range with an overall grade of 85.9.

The 6-foot, 230-pounder exploded onto the scene for the Beavers midway through the 2022 campaign as he tallied 982 rushing yards (4th amongst all freshmen) and seven touchdowns. He also recorded six-straight 100-plus yard performances, becoming the first Beaver since Steven Jackson to do so...

Martinez was named Athletic Freshman All-America First Team, College Football News Freshman All-America Third Team, Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Of The Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team, Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team, and PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team for his efforts in 2022...

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower