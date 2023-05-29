PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team has been selected to participate in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, hosted by LSU.

The second-seeded Beavers get underway Friday when taking on No. 3 seed Sam Houston. Host LSU is the No. 1 seed and takes on No. 4 Tulane to open.

Oregon State is making its 22nd all-time trip to the NCAA’s postseason event, and sixth straight, the second-longest streak behind seven straight from 2009-15. The Beavers are 76-44 (.633) in the postseason, with a 42-26 (.617) mark in regional games.

The 2023 Beavers enter the postseason with a 39-18 record. Oregon State heads to the postseason having won 27 of its last 37 games after sporting a 12-8 record after a loss to Stanford on March 19.

OSU, meanwhile, took second in the Pac-12 Conference with an 18-12 mark, going 17-7 in its last 24 games after opening league play with a 1-5 record.

The Beavers will be making their third trip to an NCAA Regional under Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach at Oregon State. Canham is 7-5 in the postseason.

LSU enters the postseason with a 43-15 record and the Tigers finished the regular season with a 19-10 record in Southeastern Conference play. LSU is hitting .311 on the year with a 4.64 earned run average.

Sam Houston advanced to the postseason by way of winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Championship this past weekend. The Bearkats are 38-23 overall, finished with a 21-8 WAC record, bat .319 and have a 5.26 ERA.

Tulane also won its conference tournament, defeating East Carolina Sunday to claim the American Athletic Conference auto-bit. The Green Wave are 19-40 overall and finished AAC play with an 8-16 record. Tulane is batting .250 this season and has a 7.00 ERA.

OSU and LSU have met seven times, all since 2012, with the Tigers holding a 4-3 advantage. The teams last met at the 2018 Corvallis Regional, with the Beavers winning both.

The Beavers have never met Sam Houston and have played Tulane three times, with the Green Wave holding a 3-0 advantage. The teams last met in the 2005 College World Series, a 3-1 Tulane victory.