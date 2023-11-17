PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Among Oregon State's visitors this weekend is Florida Atlantic safety Elijah Cannon. The three-star prospect out of Coconut Creek, Florida picked up an offer from the Beavers last month.

Here's what you need to know about Cannon and his recruitment.

MORE: Injury Report | A Closer Look At Washington | The EDGE: Who Has It Between OSU & UW? | EDGE Pac-12 Power Ranks | Week 12 Bowl Projections | WATCH: OSU Defense Previews UW | WR Malachi Durant Leads Big Weekend For OSU Commits | BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: No. 5 Washington vs No. 10 Oregon State







