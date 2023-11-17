Oregon State Official Visit Profile: Elijah Cannon
Among Oregon State's visitors this weekend is Florida Atlantic safety Elijah Cannon. The three-star prospect out of Coconut Creek, Florida picked up an offer from the Beavers last month.
Here's what you need to know about Cannon and his recruitment.
The Florida Atlantic commitment made his college decision in June after receiving offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Lousiana-Monroe, Temple, Middle Tennessee State, Ohio, FAU, and Georgia State.
After following his development for some time, the Beavers decided to pull the trigger and offer Cannon in late October. The two sides continued to have strong conversations leading to Cannon scheduling an official visit for this weekend.
Offers: Akron, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Georgia State, Illinois State, Lousiana-Monroe, Middle Tennessee State, Ohio, Oregon State, Temple
TAKE FIVE WITH ELIJAH CANNON
