EL PASO, Texas – Oregon State's 2023 season came to a close Friday at the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, dropping a 40-8 decision to No. 16 Notre Dame at Sun Bowl Stadium.

Kitan Oladapo tallied 11 tackles to lead the Beavers defensively, while Isaiah Chisom, making his first career start, picked up 10, including three tackles for loss.

Melvin Jordan IV, making his second career start, finished with a sack and two tackles for loss. Oregon State, as a team, recorded seven tackles for loss.

Jesiah Irish, Jimmy Valsin III and Silas Bolden all had three catches to lead the Beavers. Ben Gulbranson, making his first start of 2023 – and ninth of his career – was 16-for-27 passing for 180 yards.

He and Valsin III negated Notre Dame's shutout attempt with a 33-yard touchdown pass with 6:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Tyler Voltin then ran in a two-point version for the Beavers' seventh and eighth points of the game.

Notre Dame posted a 14-0 lead heading into halftime. The Irish scored touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, while Oregon State finished with 103 yards of total offense.

Oregon State finished the season with an 8-5 record.

OSU Athletics