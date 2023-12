PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley as the duo break down Rivals100 wide receiver Jordan Anderson signing his letter of intent and quarterback Gabarri Johnson choosing the Beavers via the portal!

MORE: What type of player is Anderson? | Oregon State adds major piece in four-star WR Jordan Anderson | Rivals100 WR Jordan Anderson signs with Oregon State | Oregon State lands high-potential transfer in QB Gabarri Johnson | QB Gevani McCoy brings a high floor and ceiling to Corvallis