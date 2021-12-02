Oregon State Football: Reser Stadium Update

NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A $153 million project to complete Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium will include the implosion of the stadium’s west side on Jan. 7.

“The decision to implode the westside stadium is all about safety,” said Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing.

“Instead of using a traditional demolition process to take apart such a large structure and tall roof canopy in pieces, implosion of the stadium by a licensed contractor will contribute to OSU community, worker and public safety during demolition. As implosion occurs, a series of explosive-like popping sounds will take place over approximately two seconds. Following these popping sounds, the stadium structure will safely fall vertically to the parking lot level around the stadium.”

During December, construction crews will begin preparing the west side of the stadium for full demolition, including removal of some steel and concrete. Between 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 7, licensed contractors will use explosive charges to implode the stadium’s west side. Implosion activities will fully comply with city of Corvallis permits that demolition contractors have applied for, Clark said.

To ensure safety during the implosion, residential, commercial and campus structures within 500 feet of the stadium’s west side will be unoccupied during the event. Out of an abundance of caution, Clark said occupants of buildings within 1,000 feet of the stadium will be asked to remain indoors and away from exterior windows and patios. Several nearby streets – Southwest 26th Street, Southwest 30th Street, Southwest Grove Street and Southwest Western Boulevard – will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic for about 10 minutes before and after implosion activities.

Information regarding a livestream event of the implosion will be shared in the weeks ahead.

The stadium project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season. The project includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families, and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members.

The stadium project is being funded through philanthropy led by the OSU Foundation, including a $50 million gift from an anonymous donor, premium seating and game day revenues. The welcome center will be funded by revenues from enrollment growth and the wellness center by various revenue sources.

OSU Athletics