Oregon State MBB: Forward Rodrigue Andela Out 8-12 Weeks

Oregon State senior forward Rodrigue Andela will be out for the next 8-to-12 weeks after multiple sources reported Thursday night that he suffered a broken bone in his foot during practice this week.

The loss of Andela is obviously a huge blow for the Beavers (1-7) as they're currently trying to climb out of the early-season hole they've created.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder had started OSU's previous four contests before the California matchup and had started to emerge as a reliable and physical inside presence.

His best game of the season came against Wake Forest when he had 16 points and five rebounds. On the year he averaged 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds...

Without Andela in the fold, look for Roman Silva, Warith Alatishe, Maurice Calloo, Ahmad Rand, and potentially Isaiah Johnson & Glenn Taylor to see more action.

