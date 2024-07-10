PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball team will take part in the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Joining the Beavers in the eight-team field will be Charlotte, College of Charleston, Hawai'i, Loyola Chicago, Murray State, Nebraska and Oakland.

The 15th edition of the ESPN Events men’s college basketball tournament will be Dec. 22, 23 and 25 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. Each team will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket over three days for a total of 12 games. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.

Oregon State previously competed in the 2013 Diamond Head Classic.