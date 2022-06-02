Oregon State Lands Northern Colorado DL Transfer Joe Golden

Oregon State filled their need on the defensive line on Thursday evening when Northern Colorado defensive line transfer Joe Golden committed to the Beavers. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Golden will have two years of eligibility left to play in Corvallis.

Golden last season for the Bears recorded 42 tackles including seven tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also recorded six quarterback hits and one fumble recovery. His commitment comes just days after the Beavers missed out on 2022 JUCO transfer Taylor Lewis who committed to Arkansas over the Beavers.

Golden will join an Oregon State defensive line that was in need of some much-needed depth. At 6-foot-6 and 270-pounds, Golden will potentially provide a bit of versatility with the ability to play either on the edge or inside for the Beavers.