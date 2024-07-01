PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Analysis: Beavers Getting Explosive DE Jesse Myers | Spring FB Recap: DBs | EDGE Top 25: No. 22 Trent Walker | Analysis: Beavers Getting Dual-Threat RB In Glass

Oregon State redshirt junior inside linebacker Mason Tufaga is no longer with the program, sources confirmed to BeaversEdge on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder arrived in Corvallis as a transfer from Utah after the conclusion of the 2022 campaign but didn't see action with the Beavers during his time in Corvallis.

A former three-star recruit, Tufaga was one of the top prospects coming out of Hawaii in the 2021 recruiting class but didn't see the field in his first two seasons with the Utes.

Tufaga could have seen the field this season, but with the emergence of Melvin Jordan and Isaiah Chisom at ILB along with the JUCO additions of Gyriece Goodman and Aiden Sullivan, reps would have likely been limited.

Without Tufaga in the fold, the Beavers now have seven scholarship players at inside linebacker and that breakdown and total scholarship numbers can be found HERE

It's unclear whether Tufaga is stepping away from football or will look to seek the transfer portal once it opens.

MORE: Beavers Land 2025 TE Cody Siegner | Texas Safety Zephen Walker Commits To OSU | Analysis: OL Noah Thomas A Hidden Gem For OSU?

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...