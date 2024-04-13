PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team saw its eighth departure of the offseason on Friday as Dominika Paurova is set to enter the transfer portal...

The 6-foot-1 freshman is coming off a year where she played in 35 games, averaging 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 48% shooting from the floor and 38% from deep.

During her first postseason run with the Beavers, Paurova upped her averages to 7.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 60% shooting from the floor and 50% beyond the arc.

The Beavers have guard Kennedie Schuler, forward Susana Yepes, guard AJ Marotte, forward Kelsey Rees, and forward Sela Heide left on the roster...

