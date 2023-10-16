PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Snap Counts + Takeaways vs UCLA | Team Grades & Top Performers vs UCLA | Which Transfer QBs Have Impressed? | Beavers Rise In The Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over UCLA | Highlights + Social Media Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO – Three Oregon State football players have earned Pac-12 weekly awards, the conference announced on Monday.

Ryan Cooper Jr., has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week, Sione Lolohea as the Defensive Lineman of the Week and Taliese Fuaga as the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Cooper Jr. is the first Beaver to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors this season. That honor comes after he intercepted a pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown late in the first half in OSU’s 36-24 win over then-No. 18 UCLA Saturday night. He’s the first Beaver with an interception return of 65 or more yards since Treston Decoud in 2016. Cooper Jr., is the first to do so in a conference game since Jordan Poyer in 2010.

Lolohea, meanwhile, is the Beaver to be named the conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week as the honor was created in 2019. He totaled 10 tackles against the Bruins, becoming the first OSU defensive lineman to reach double figures since Scott Crichton in 2011 against Oregon. Lolohea is fifth on the team this season with 30 tackles and leads OSU with 8.5 tackles for loss.

Fuaga, meanwhile, is the third different OSU offensive lineman to earn the Pac-12’s honor this season, joining Joshua Gray, who has won it twice, and Tanner Miller. He helped the Beavers to more than 400 yards of offense and 36 points against UCLA, and was the No. 3 overall graded offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus. On the year, he is the nation’s top graded offensive lineman for overall and run blocking per PFF.

Oregon State has now had eight Offensive Line selections since 2020, and seven since 2021.

The Beavers next play Saturday, Oct. 28 when visiting Arizona in Tucson. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air live on ESPN.

OSU