The overcast weather was fitting for Oregon State’s third practice of fall camp, given the news of the last 24 hours. Alas, the energy was still high as the team suited up in shells a week out from the first scrimmage. Here’s everything you need to know.

- More disruption for the defensive line today, as they continue to look like the most impressive group on defense so far. Mathias Malaki-Donaldson cashed in on a sack of Aidan Chiles, the freshman backpedaling into strong edge pressure on both sides. Also saw good pressures from Thomas Collins, Drew Chatfield, and others.

- It wasn’t just the DL. The Beaver defense cooked up some creative pressures to throw off the rhythm of the quarterbacks. Redshirt senior Illinois ILB transfer Calvin Hart picked up a sack blitzing off the edge, frosh DB Jermod McCoy nearly did the same.

- While it was mixed at some points, DJ Uiagalelei generally ran with the first-team rotations, Ben Gulbranson with the second team, and Chiles mixed in with the third team.

- Everett Hayes and Atticus Sappington each attempted one kick from 38 yards. Both of them knocked through the kick with plenty of leg.

Here's a look at the first-team offense:

QB: DJ Uiagalelei

RB: Damien Martinez

LT: Joshua Gray

LG: Heneli Bloomfield

C: Jake Levengood

RG: Tanner Miller

RT: Taliese Fuaga

TE: Jermaine Terry

WR: Silas Bolden

WR: Zach Card

WR: Rweha Munyagi

