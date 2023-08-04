With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Friday for fall camp practice No. 2, BeaversEdge gives you the latest inside scoop from Corvallis including first, second, and third-team rotations for offense and defense, QB observations, and much more!

- Huge shoutout to the defensive line today. That group dominated much of the live work, pushing all 3 quarterbacks out of the pocket on nearly every play. Among the group that stood out was Nikko Taylor, John McCartan, Takari Hickle.

- A couple of nice plays from the secondary too: Jaden Robinson locked up David Wells Jr. on a post route (we did see quite less of the projected starters in the secondary out on the field), and Tyrice Ivy nearly snagged his first interception of camp off an errant throw from Ben Gulbranson.

- Redshirt sophomore Jack Kane also had a nice play defending TE Jack Velling on a crossing route, despite the massive size disadvantage, Kane stuck his hand in front of the pass and batted it away from the TE.

- Kickers got a little work on onside kicks inside, but that's it. No kicking on the field, rather just going through the motions. The Beavers would line up, snap the ball, but then would walk through... Everett Hayes and Atticus Sappington lined up but didn't kick, while AJ Windsor handled the punting motions.

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - Takari Hickle

DL - Joe Golden

DL - James Rawls

OLB - John McCartan

ILB - Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

ILB - John Miller

OLB - Cory Stover

CB - Jaden Robinson

CB - Tyrice Ivy

S - Kitan Oladapo

S - Akili Arnold

