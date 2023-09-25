PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Grades & Top Performers vs WSU | Beavers Fall To No. 19 In AP Poll, No. 21 In Coaches | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To WSU

Oregon State junior tight end Jake Overman announced on Monday morning that he plans to redshirt this season, leave the team, and enter the transfer portal.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise as Overman was one of the Beavers' starting TEs along with Jack Velling and had himself a very strong fall camp.

The Beavers added additional depth to the position in the offseason, with Cal transfer Jermaine Terry and former outside linebacker Riley Sharp joining the mix.

Overman was third amongst TE's in total snaps through four games, with Velling leading the way with 172, Terry at 98, Overman at 56, and Sharp at 42...

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder from Anaheim (CA) was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Given that this was the beginning of Overman's fourth season in Corvallis, he could be entering the portal as a graduate.

Overman departs his OSU career having tallied eight catches for 70 yards...

With Overman no longer in the fold, expect to see increased roles for Sharp and Terry behind Velling...