PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-1 P12) falling to Washington State (4-0, 1-0) 38-35 on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a look at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: Beavers Fall To No. 19 In AP Poll, No. 21 In Coaches | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To WSU | RECAP - Beavers Fall To WSU