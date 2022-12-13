Quarterback

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad... Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> Cooks didn't play in Houston's 27-23 loss to Dallas... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String -> In his fifth game with the Giants, Hodgins tallied his second career NFL touchdown! In the 48-22 loss to Philly, Hodgins hauled in four of his six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 9.5 yards per catch and had a long reception of 15 yards...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - First/Second String -> In Houston's 27-23 loss to Dallas, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end positions and played 46 total snaps... He wasn't targeted...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 48-22 win over New York, Seumalo made his 13th straight start of the season at right guard and saw 63 snaps... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - First/Second String -> In Minnesota's 34-23 loss to Detroit, Brandel made his third straight start at left tackle, seeing 59 snaps... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> Harlow saw three snaps at left tackle and four on special teams in Arizona's loss to New England...

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders - Second/Third String -> In Las Vegas' 17-16 loss to Los Angeles, Peko saw action on the defensive line (16 snaps) and special teams (eight)...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Free Agent -> Rashed was released by Pittsburgh on Nov. 15th... he's currently a free agent.



Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 27-23 loss to Dallas, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and played 19 snaps before leaving due to an ankle injury. He didn't record any statistics... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String -> Wright saw action in Dallas' 27-23 win over Houston, playing two snaps on defense and five on special teams. He didn't tally any statistics... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 20-12 victory over New York, Poyer started at one of the safety spots, played 74 snaps, and tallied the fourth-most tackles on defense with seven. He also tallied one tackle for loss... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String -> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 30-24 loss to Carolina...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 30-24 win over Seattle, Hekker punted two times for a total of 107 yards... He averaged 53.5 yards per punt, had one touchback, and tallied a long punt of 67 yards on the afternoon...