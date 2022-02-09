Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To No. 2 Stanford

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State women's basketball team fell to No. 2 Stanford 82-59 Wednesday afternoon in Stanford, Calif.

"Against this Stanford team, you just have to be really on point defensively and you can never relax," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "We made a too many mistakes on the defensive end, and that put a lot of pressure on our offense. Give Stanford a lot of credit, they executed really well. We had flashes of brilliance, and we've had those all season long, but we have had stretches where we aren't as good as we are capable of."

Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in the first quarter, going 4-for-10 from the floor with five rebounds.

Greta Kampschroeder had 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while Kennedy Brown finished with eight points and five rebounds. Taya Corosdale tallied seven points and four rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers shot 40.7 percent from the floor.

Stanford took a 14-9 lead into the game's first media timeout, but Oregon State battled back to take a five-point late in the opening frame, before ending the first quarter in front 25-22.

The Cardinal answered by taking a 34-27 lead mid-way through the second period. Stanford headed to the break in front 46-34. Mack went 4-for-5 from the floor with 11 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Stanford led 67-43 after three quarters on its way to the 23-point win.

The Beavers will return home Friday, when No. 24 Oregon visits Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics