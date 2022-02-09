Oregon State To Hire Brian Michalowski As Defensive Analyst

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State is set to add another piece to its coaching staff, hiring former Colorado outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski as a defensive analyst.

Michalowski has already posted to social media about his excitement to join the Beaver family.

"Surrounded by great people in a program that has a distinctive focus on growth/development," Michalowski said. "Let’s get to work."

Additionally, his wife Kristin also posted on Twitter, saying "Corvallis, here we come."

Prior to coming to Corvallis, Michalowski served as the outside linebackers coach for Colorado where he spent the past three seasons. Prior to CU, he spent a year at Georgia under then defensive coordinator Mel Tucker during the '18 season.

Michalowski has also coached at Arizona State, Wyoming, Cologne (Germany), Garden City CC, and Memphis. While he's worked primarily with the outside linebackers during his time in Boulder, he's also served as a defensive coordinator and in a quality control capacity with the secondary.

During his time in Boulder with the Buffs, he's largely credited with helping develop outside linebacker Carson Wells into the NFL player he's likely to be. Wells was the nation's leader in tackles for loss per game in 2020 with nearly three per contest...

Here's a breakdown of Michalowski's coaching career so far:

2011 - Arizona State

Quality Control (Defense/Secondary)

2012 - Arizona State

Graduate Assistant (Defense/Secondary)

2013 - Wyoming

Graduate Assistant (Defense/Outside Linebackers)

2014 - Cologne (Germany)

Defensive Coordinator

2015 - Garden City CC

Defensive Coordinator

2016-17 - Memphis

Graduate Assistant (Defense/Outside Linebackers)

2018 - Georgia

Quality Control/Defense (Outside Linebackers)

2019 - Colorado

Quality Control/Defense (Secondary)

2019- 2021 - Colorado - Link to CU Bio

Outside Linebackers

