West Hills (CA) linebacker Isaiah Chisom kicked off the new year hot, picking up multiple offers from Oregon State, San Jose State, and UNLV.

Chisom had a strong junior season for Chaminade, posting 102 total tackles (11.3 per game), 2 sacks, and an interception.

The Beavers took notice, and after a couple of months of conversations with Coach Bray and Coach Perkins, Chisom added his offer from Oregon State.

