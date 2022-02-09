2023 LB Isaiah Chisom Talks Oregon State Offer, Recruitment
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
West Hills (CA) linebacker Isaiah Chisom kicked off the new year hot, picking up multiple offers from Oregon State, San Jose State, and UNLV.
Chisom had a strong junior season for Chaminade, posting 102 total tackles (11.3 per game), 2 sacks, and an interception.
The Beavers took notice, and after a couple of months of conversations with Coach Bray and Coach Perkins, Chisom added his offer from Oregon State.
BeaversEdge has the latest.
MORE: Oregon State To Hire Defensive Analyst | 2021 Position Analysis: Special Teams | 2021 Position Analysis: RB | Around the Pac-12: How Each Team Fared In Recruiting
IN HIS OWN WORDS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news