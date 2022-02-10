Oregon State MBB: Beavers Bested By Bears

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Maurice Calloo led Oregon State with a game-high 18 points in a 63-61 loss to California on Wednesday evening at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State didn't have a basket after Dexter Akanno's 3-pointer with 5:16 remaining knotted the score at 55. The Beavers hit six straight free throws to grab a 61-59 lead with 1:54 to play.

Jordan Shepherd hit a jumper at the 1:39 mark to pull the Golden Bears (10-15, 3-11 Pac-12 Conference) even and then scored on a goaltending call with 18 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Jarod Lucas missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left and Calloo missed a putback for the Beavers (3-18, 1-10). Oregon State's biggest lead in the game was six points, while Cal never led by more than four.

Lucas finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 11. Ahmad Rand's basket in the final minute gave Oregon State a 31-30 lead at halftime.

Shepherd led Cal with 15 points and Grant Anticevich hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 with eight rebounds. Joel Brown pitched in with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Beavers were once again without Rodrigue Andela (foot), Dashawn Davis (ankle), Isaiah Johnson (concussion) and Xzavier Malone-Key (back) due to injuries.

Oregon State will next play the middle contest of a three-game homestand when its hosts Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Gill.

OSU Athletics