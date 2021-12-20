Oregon State Quarterback Sam Vidlak Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Snap Counts vs Utah State | Three Signees Who Flew Under The Radar | Team Grades & Top Performers vs USU

Oregon State true-freshman quarterback Sam Vidlak has entered the transfer portal...

The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder just completed his first season with the program and had been in it for almost a year after he graduated early from Hidden Valley HS (OR) and arrived for spring practices in 2021.

Vidlak saw a good amount of reps during spring and fall camp as the Beavers held open quarterback competitions, but only saw the field once this season, playing 12 total snaps against Idaho and completing 2-of-3 passes for eight yards.

With Sam Noyer out of eligibility, the Beavers now have just four scholarship quarterbacks in Chance Nolan, Tristan Gebbia, Ben Gulbranson, & incoming freshman Travis Throckmorton.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Vidlak's departure and join the conversation on THE DAM BOARD...