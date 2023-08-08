Oregon State got back to the practice field for its fifth practice of fall camp. Here’s everything that happened today.

- An early standout along the defensive line was Swedish freshman Thomas Collins, who showcased some outstanding short-area burst past the offensive line for a couple of pressures, on resulting in a TFL alongside Semisi Saluni. Not bad for a Nordic!

- Didn’t see a whole lot of action from Damien Martinez, maybe a little bit more from Deshaun Fenwick, but the guy who really continues to pop is Isaiah Newell. Newell looks to have a huge role with the Jam Griffin transfer. He looks bigger and faster, and gets around the edge with pretty good ease. On top of that, he looks much better wearing No. 9.

- Pretty clear-cut QB rotation. DJ Uiagalelei was with the first team and Ben Gulbranson was with the second. The scrimmage on Saturday could be an interesting barometer to see where the quarterbacks are roughly halfway through camp... READ OUR FULL REPORT ON THE QBs, HERE

- Everett Hayes knocked in his only kick of the day from 44 yards.

FIRST TEAM Offense

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Heneli Bloomfield

C - Jake Levengood

RG - Tanner Miller

RT - Taliese Fuaga

QB - DJ Uiagalelei

RB - Damien Martinez

WR - Jesiah Irish

WR - Silas Bolden

WR or TE - Jeremiah Noga or Jermaine Terry

TE - Jake Overman

