Oregon State Scrimmage Nuggets: Scoop & Score Highlights Defense
With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium on Saturday for the 10th practice of fall camp, which was a scrimmage, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!
OFFENSE
- The offense performed better than expected for a first scrimmage, as the Beaver offense was able to make some plays against the defense. However, it’s clear that the offense still has a ways to go in terms of generating explosive plays as most of the action was relatively short plays today.
- Gevani McCoy was the first quarterback to receive reps and ran with the first unit. He didn’t lead a TD-scoring drive but got the offense in a position for... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
DEFENSE
- As expected, the defense won the day in the first scrimmage. We didn’t get a full breakdown on the scoring, the coaching staff had their own scoring system on how each side could earn points in the scrimmage. The defense came out on top 38-29...
- The biggest defensive play of the day came from freshman DB... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
Scoring Plays
Kallen Gutridge connected with tight end Carson Kolb for a 40-45-yard touchdown score...
Cornell Hatcher finds the endzone from... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
To read the ENTIRE DAY 10 REPORT, including a deeper analysis of the scrimmage, the first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE
