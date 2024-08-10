PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Oregon State Scrimmage Nuggets: Scoop & Score Highlights Defense

Brenden Slaughter & T.J. Mathewson
***FALL CAMP PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM 70% OFF***

With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium on Saturday for the 10th practice of fall camp, which was a scrimmage, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

MORE: WATCH: EDGE Breaks Down Scrimmage | WATCH: Beavers Talk First Scrimmage | WATCH: Scrimmage Video | Opponent Preview: Colorado State | Fall Camp HQ | Day 8 Nuggets: QB Battle In Full Swing

OFFENSE

- The offense performed better than expected for a first scrimmage, as the Beaver offense was able to make some plays against the defense. However, it’s clear that the offense still has a ways to go in terms of generating explosive plays as most of the action was relatively short plays today.

- Gevani McCoy was the first quarterback to receive reps and ran with the first unit. He didn’t lead a TD-scoring drive but got the offense in a position for... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

- As expected, the defense won the day in the first scrimmage. We didn’t get a full breakdown on the scoring, the coaching staff had their own scoring system on how each side could earn points in the scrimmage. The defense came out on top 38-29...

- The biggest defensive play of the day came from freshman DB... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Scoring Plays

Kallen Gutridge connected with tight end Carson Kolb for a 40-45-yard touchdown score...

Cornell Hatcher finds the endzone from... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

To read the ENTIRE DAY 10 REPORT, including a deeper analysis of the scrimmage, the first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

