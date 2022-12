PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s game against Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 17 has officially been moved to an 11:30 a.m. PT start time. The game will also now air on ESPN.

The time change is a result of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 18 being flexed to an earlier time, leaving a shorter window to prepare Allegiant Stadium for the NFL game following the Las Vegas Bowl.

Tickets for the Oregon State block will be available for public sale starting on Dec. 8.

