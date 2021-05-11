BeaversEdge - Oregon State DT Jordan Whittley Transferring

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After not playing in 2020, Oregon State defensive tackle Jordan Whittley has elected to enter the transfer portal and play out his final season elsewhere.

The 6-foot-1, 258-pound Whittley, who missed the entire 2020 campaign due to a heart tumor, had been planning to return to the fold for the upcoming season but has since changed his mind.

"After a long conversation with my family and friends, I believe that it'd be best for me to transfer from Oregon State and continue my academic and football journey at another university," Whittley said.

Whittley, who last played in 2019, showed flashes of being a very effective nose tackle for the Beavers as he recorded 14 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in addition to a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. However, he struggled to consistently stay on the field before ultimately missing all of 2020.

At various points throughout spring, we saw Whittley working with strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald on the sidelines, but never in a team setting.

Head coach Jonathan Smith had been optimistic about getting Whittley up to playing shape by the start of the season and all signs pointed towards that being the case, but unfortunately it didn't come together.

With Whittley no longer in the fold, the Beavers have 10 scholarship defensive linemen on the roster in Jeromy Reichner, Isaac Hodgins, Simon Sandberg, James Rawls, Tavis Shippen, Kelsen Hennessy, Cory Stover, Evan Bennett, Sione Lolohea, & Omarion Fa'amoe.