 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 11:13:29 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team fresh off a series win at home over USC, BeaversEdge.com gives you some of the most important numbers/statistics that define the squad...

MORE: The 3-2-1: What We Learned From OSU's Spring Game | Spring Game Nuggets

TEAM:

448: Oregon State has tallied 448 hits as a team this season, good for third-best in the Pac-12.

88: The Beavers have tallied 88 doubles, which is the fourth-most in the Pac-12.

12: OSU has recorded 12 triples, which places them fourth in the conference.

212: Bases on balls taken by the Beavers this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12.

398: Strikeouts recorded against Oregon State hitters, which puts the Beavers last in the Pac-12.

308: Number of hits allowed by Oregon State's pitching staff, which is the best in the conference.

19: Home runs allowed by OSU this season, the lowest in the Pac-12.

125: Total number of earned runs allowed by the pitchers, good for tops in the Pac-12.

2.91: Oregon State's earned run average, which is the best in the conference.

477: Total number of strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff, which is the best in the conference.

26: Oregon State's RPI ranking heading into the upcoming series against Arizona State.

45: Oregon State's current strength of schedule ranking.

3-6: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 1-25

2-4: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 26-50

2-1: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 51-100

20-4: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 101-200

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INDIVIDUAL:

30: Ryan Ober has recorded 30 walks, good for sixth-best among Pac-12 hitters.

12: Closer Jake Mulholland has 12 saves on the season, good for second-best in the conference.

2.06: Will Frisch's ERA, which is second-best in the conference.

41: Ace Kevin Abel has surrendered 41 walks, the most by a Pac-12 pitcher.

83: Abel has recorded the most strikeouts in the conference with 83.

3.15: Abel's ERA, placing him ninth in the conference.

70: Cooper Hjerpe's total number of strikeouts, good for seventh-best in the Pac-12.

3.05: Hjerpe's ERA, which is good for seventh in the conference.

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9vcmVnb24tc3RhdGUtYmFzZWJhbGwtYnktdGhlLW51bWJl cnMtMiIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50Lmdl dEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRy dWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBj cy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBz LnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAg IGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5z Y29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0 cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvcmVnb25zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm9y ZWdvbi1zdGF0ZS1iYXNlYmFsbC1ieS10aGUtbnVtYmVycy0yJmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMxMzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK