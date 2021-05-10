BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

With the Oregon State baseball team fresh off a series win at home over USC, BeaversEdge.com gives you some of the most important numbers/statistics that define the squad...

TEAM:

448: Oregon State has tallied 448 hits as a team this season, good for third-best in the Pac-12.

88: The Beavers have tallied 88 doubles, which is the fourth-most in the Pac-12.

12: OSU has recorded 12 triples, which places them fourth in the conference.

212: Bases on balls taken by the Beavers this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12.

398: Strikeouts recorded against Oregon State hitters, which puts the Beavers last in the Pac-12.

308: Number of hits allowed by Oregon State's pitching staff, which is the best in the conference.

19: Home runs allowed by OSU this season, the lowest in the Pac-12.

125: Total number of earned runs allowed by the pitchers, good for tops in the Pac-12.

2.91: Oregon State's earned run average, which is the best in the conference.

477: Total number of strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff, which is the best in the conference.

26: Oregon State's RPI ranking heading into the upcoming series against Arizona State.

45: Oregon State's current strength of schedule ranking.

3-6: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 1-25

2-4: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 26-50

2-1: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 51-100

20-4: Oregon State's win-loss record against teams with RPI's 101-200

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INDIVIDUAL:

30: Ryan Ober has recorded 30 walks, good for sixth-best among Pac-12 hitters.

12: Closer Jake Mulholland has 12 saves on the season, good for second-best in the conference.

2.06: Will Frisch's ERA, which is second-best in the conference.

41: Ace Kevin Abel has surrendered 41 walks, the most by a Pac-12 pitcher.

83: Abel has recorded the most strikeouts in the conference with 83.

3.15: Abel's ERA, placing him ninth in the conference.

70: Cooper Hjerpe's total number of strikeouts, good for seventh-best in the Pac-12.

3.05: Hjerpe's ERA, which is good for seventh in the conference.