BeaversEdge - Oregon State DT Jordan Whittley Announces He Has Heart Tumor

Oregon State DT Jordan Whittley Announces He Has Heart Tumor
Oregon State redshirt-senior defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon that he's currently dealing with a major medical issue.
"I have a tumor in my heart and the possibility of heart cancer," Whittley said in an Instagram post. "I appreciate all the prayers and love."
The 6-foot-1, 333-pound Whittley received a clock extension from the NCAA during the 2019 season and would have entered the 2020 campaign as a redshirt senior.
In his lone season with OSU in '19, he recorded 14 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in addition to a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.
