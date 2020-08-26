BeaversEdge - Oregon State DT Jordan Whittley Announces He Has Heart Tumor

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Rashed Jr. Named Preseason All-America | Historical Analysis: Best Hits '02-'06

Oregon State redshirt-senior defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon that he's currently dealing with a major medical issue.

"I have a tumor in my heart and the possibility of heart cancer," Whittley said in an Instagram post. "I appreciate all the prayers and love."

The 6-foot-1, 333-pound Whittley received a clock extension from the NCAA during the 2019 season and would have entered the 2020 campaign as a redshirt senior.

In his lone season with OSU in '19, he recorded 14 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in addition to a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of this developing story...