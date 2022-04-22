Oregon State Baseball: Forrester’s Walkoff Sends Beavers To Win In Extras

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Garret Forrester’s bases-loaded single in the 10th inning sent No. 2 Oregon State to a 4-3 win over Washington in the series opener between the teams Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Forrester drilled a 2-0 pitch from Washington reliever Stefan Raeth to right field, enabling Travis Bazzana to score from third before the Oregon State dugout ran out in celebration. Bazzana had tripled with one out on a ball to center that was lost in the lights. Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd were then both intentionally walked to set up Forrester’s game winner.

Ryan Brown anchored an Oregon State bullpen that shut Washington (16-19 overall, 6-13 Pac-12 Conference) out for four innings. Brown, Reid Sebby and DJ Carpenter combined for six strikeouts while allowing two hits with three walks. It was Brown, who got the 18th strikeout of the night for the OSU (29-8, 11-5) staff, who earned the win, improving to 4-0 on the year.

Cooper Hjerpe started for the Beavers, striking out 12 in six innings. He did, however, allow three runs in the sixth, and exited in the seventh in favor of Sebby, down 3-2.

Washington’s lead lasted until the eighth when Wade Meckler lofted a ball over the fence in left center to tie the game at three, ultimately sending it to extra innings.

Raeth took the loss for UW, dropping to 4-4 this season. He allowed two hits and a run in two innings.

Meckler and Bazzana both had three hits to lead OSU’s offense, which finished with 10 as a team.

Next Up

Oregon State and Washington continue their three-game series Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Paul Myro IV made his second consecutive start at shortstop.

- Meckler has reached base safely in all 37 of the Beavers’ games this season. He is the only player in the Pac-12 to reach base safely in every one of his team’s games.

- Oregon State improved to 3-2 in extra-inning games this season.

- The Beavers also improved to 20-4 when scoring first.

- Melton extended his hit streak to seven games.

- Meckler extended his hit streak to six games.

- Forrester extended his hit streak to five games.

- Oregon State’s 18 strikeouts on the night were three shy of a season-high. The season-high is 21 against Stanford on April 1.

OSU Athletics

