Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Washington

With the Oregon State baseball team (28-8, 10-5 Pac-12) set to host Washington (16-18, 6-12) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Washington vs No. 2 Oregon State

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field; Corvallis, Ore.

Friday - 5:35 p.m.

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (8-0, 1.81) vs. RHP Jared Engman (2-5, 6.10)

Saturday - 1:35 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (6-0, 3.74) vs. RHP Calvin Kirchoff (2-1, 4.20)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m.

RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

TV: Games 1 & 3 on Pac-12 Insider - Game 2 on OSU Live Stream

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network

Quick Hits

- Oregon State is welcoming Washington to Corvallis for the first time since 2018. The Beavers and Huskies did not play in 2020 due to Covid-19.

- OSU is 247-194-2 all-time in the series and 140-74 in games played in Corvallis.

- Kevin Abel, Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Jake Mulholland combined to throw the seventh no-hitter in school history when OSU blanked the Huskies, 3-0, to open the 2021 series in Seattle.

- The Beavers have won seven consecutive series over UW, and are 16-5 over that stretch.

- Cooper Hjerpe, Friday's probable starter, has struck out 50 to just four walks in 27 1/3 innings at Goss Stadium this season. His WHIP at home is 0.70.

- Hjerpe's WHIP overall this season is 0.86.

- Hjerpe leads the Pac-12 with 88 strikeouts this season. He has recorded at least one strikeout in 49 of his nearly 55 innings of work.

- Hjerpe and Mitchell Verburg are the only Oregon State pitchers returning this season who pitched against the Huskies last season.

- Paul Myro IV picked up his first two career hits and first RBI in his first career start in the win over Gonzaga Tuesday.

- Wade Meckler has reached base safely in all 36 games this season. Jacob Melton has reached base safely in all 33 games he has played. USC's Adrian Colon-Rosado (30) and Utah's TJ Clarkson (34) are the only other Pac-12 players to reach 30 at any point this year.

- OSU has outscored opponents, 46-16, this season. In the eighth, that number is 46-15 in favor of the Beavers.

- Oregon State leads the nation in fielding percentage (.989) and fewest errors per game (0.4). The NCAA single-season fielding percentage record is .985 set by San Francisco (2011), Stony Brook (2011) and West Virginia (1971).

Oregon State In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings 
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

2nd

Baseball America

3rd

Collegiate Baseball

7th

Perfect Game

2nd

USA Today

2nd

NCBWA

2nd

By The Numbers

Pac-12 Standings

----

