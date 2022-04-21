Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Washington

With the Oregon State baseball team (28-8, 10-5 Pac-12) set to host Washington (16-18, 6-12) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State is welcoming Washington to Corvallis for the first time since 2018. The Beavers and Huskies did not play in 2020 due to Covid-19.

- OSU is 247-194-2 all-time in the series and 140-74 in games played in Corvallis.

- Kevin Abel, Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Jake Mulholland combined to throw the seventh no-hitter in school history when OSU blanked the Huskies, 3-0, to open the 2021 series in Seattle.

- The Beavers have won seven consecutive series over UW, and are 16-5 over that stretch.

- Cooper Hjerpe, Friday's probable starter, has struck out 50 to just four walks in 27 1/3 innings at Goss Stadium this season. His WHIP at home is 0.70.

- Hjerpe's WHIP overall this season is 0.86.

- Hjerpe leads the Pac-12 with 88 strikeouts this season. He has recorded at least one strikeout in 49 of his nearly 55 innings of work.

- Hjerpe and Mitchell Verburg are the only Oregon State pitchers returning this season who pitched against the Huskies last season.

- Paul Myro IV picked up his first two career hits and first RBI in his first career start in the win over Gonzaga Tuesday.

- Wade Meckler has reached base safely in all 36 games this season. Jacob Melton has reached base safely in all 33 games he has played. USC's Adrian Colon-Rosado (30) and Utah's TJ Clarkson (34) are the only other Pac-12 players to reach 30 at any point this year.

- OSU has outscored opponents, 46-16, this season. In the eighth, that number is 46-15 in favor of the Beavers.

- Oregon State leads the nation in fielding percentage (.989) and fewest errors per game (0.4). The NCAA single-season fielding percentage record is .985 set by San Francisco (2011), Stony Brook (2011) and West Virginia (1971).