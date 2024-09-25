PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State and BYU will play a pair of games, beginning in 2027, the schools announced on Wednesday.

The Beavers and Cougars play their first matchup since 2012 on Sept. 25, 2027 in Provo, Utah. BYU will then visit Reser Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028.

The teams have met 11 times previously; Oregon State holds a 6-5 lead in the series, with a 4-3 record in Corvallis and a 2-1 mark in Provo. The last matchup, in 2012, was a 42-24 Oregon State victory.

OSU Athletics