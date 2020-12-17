PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (2-3) looking to close the regular season with a win over Arizona State (1-2) on Saturday night at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the Beavers injury-wise heading into the matchup.

SIGNING DAY RELATED LINKS

3 Who Slipped Under The Radar | 3 Who Could Compete As True Freshmen| A Decade of Oregon State Recruiting Classes | Quick Hits from Jonathan Smith | WATCH: Smith Breaks Down Signees | The EDGE Podcast: National Signing Day Edition | NOTEBOOK | Meet the 2021 Commitments | 2021 Signing Day Central