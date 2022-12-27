With the 16th week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String

-> After a four-game absence, Cooks returned to action in Houston's 19-14 win over Tennessee. He hauled in four of his nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.5 yards per catch and had a long reception of 16 yards on the afternoon

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String

-> In his seventh game with the Giants (a 27-24 loss to Minnesota), Hodgins tallied a career-high eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

He averaged 11.1 yards per catch and caught eight of of his 11 targets from Daniel Jones... Hodgins continues to be a massive steal for the Giants who have steadily made him more and more of the offense after being cut by Buffalo earlier this season.

His role is likely to stay the same for the remainder of the season and could potentially help lead the Giants to the postseason...